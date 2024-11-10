President-elect Trump at 312 electoral votes, Harris at 226

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Arizona swung red in the final result of the US presidential election, bringing president-elect Donald Trump to 312 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed for victory, while Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris lagged behind at 226, US networks said.

Trump sealed his sweep of all seven swing states, obtaining Arizona's 11 electoral votes in another flip of a state that voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

US media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 states, including key battlegrounds Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox news, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

- TRUMP (312) -

Arizona (11)

Alabama (9)

Alaska (3)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (30)

Georgia (16)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Maine (1 - split)

Michigan (15)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (4)

Nebraska (4 - split)

Nevada (6)

North Carolina (16)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (17)

Oklahoma (7)

Pennsylvania (19)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (40)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (4)

Wisconsin (10)

Wyoming (3)

- HARRIS (226) -

California (54)

Colorado (10)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (19)

Maine (3 - split)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

Minnesota (10)

Nebraska (1 - split)

New Hampshire (4)

New Jersey (14)

New Mexico (5)

New York (28)

Oregon (8)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington (12)