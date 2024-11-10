President-elect Trump At 312 Electoral Votes, Harris At 226
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Arizona swung red in the final result of the US presidential election, bringing president-elect Donald Trump to 312 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed for victory, while Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris lagged behind at 226, US networks said.
Trump sealed his sweep of all seven swing states, obtaining Arizona's 11 electoral votes in another flip of a state that voted for Joe Biden in 2020.
US media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 states, including key battlegrounds Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election.
The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox news, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.
- TRUMP (312) -
Arizona (11)
Alabama (9)
Alaska (3)
Arkansas (6)
Florida (30)
Georgia (16)
Idaho (4)
Indiana (11)
Iowa (6)
Kansas (6)
Kentucky (8)
Louisiana (8)
Maine (1 - split)
Michigan (15)
Mississippi (6)
Missouri (10)
Montana (4)
Nebraska (4 - split)
Nevada (6)
North Carolina (16)
North Dakota (3)
Ohio (17)
Oklahoma (7)
Pennsylvania (19)
South Carolina (9)
South Dakota (3)
Tennessee (11)
Texas (40)
Utah (6)
West Virginia (4)
Wisconsin (10)
Wyoming (3)
- HARRIS (226) -
California (54)
Colorado (10)
Connecticut (7)
Delaware (3)
District of Columbia (3)
Hawaii (4)
Illinois (19)
Maine (3 - split)
Maryland (10)
Massachusetts (11)
Minnesota (10)
Nebraska (1 - split)
New Hampshire (4)
New Jersey (14)
New Mexico (5)
New York (28)
Oregon (8)
Rhode Island (4)
Vermont (3)
Virginia (13)
Washington (12)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Russia says it destroyed 25 drones targeting Moscow region20 minutes ago
-
Gunmen kill 10 in central Mexico bar attack20 minutes ago
-
Mauritius votes in election clouded by wire-tapping scandal50 minutes ago
-
Egyptians exhume the dead as historic cemetery razed3 hours ago
-
Biden, Trump to meet at White House ahead of historic return3 hours ago
-
Mauritius votes in close-fought election race3 hours ago
-
Trump completes swing state sweep by taking Arizona3 hours ago
-
Cuba says it made arrests after protests over hurricane blackout3 hours ago
-
Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS Cup playoffs in first round3 hours ago
-
Award-winning writer absent from major Algerian book fair3 hours ago
-
Mauritius votes in close-fought election race3 hours ago
-
Two months on, post-Olympic blues grip Paris3 hours ago