President Emmanuel Macron expected to resign after no-confidence vote

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron was on Thursday seeking urgent ways to halt growing political and financial chaos after a no-confidence vote left France without a functioning government, a budget or an obvious path out of the quagmire.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier was expected to tender his resignation on Thursday and is poised to be contemporary France's shortest-serving premier.

A majority of lawmakers on Wednesday supported a no-confidence vote proposed by the hard left and backed by the far right headed by Marine Le Pen.

Barnier's record-quick ejection comes after snap parliamentary elections this summer, which resulted in a hung parliament with no political force able to form overall majority and the far right holding the key to the government's survival.

The trigger for Barnier's ouster was his 2025 budget plan including austerity measures that were unacceptable to a majority in parliament, but that he argued were necessary to stabilise France's finances.

On Monday he had forced through a social security financing bill without a vote.

The successful no-confidence motion cancelled the government's entire financing plan, leading to an automatic renewal of the current budget into next year, unless any new government can somehow rush through approval of a new budget by Christmas -- an unlikely scenario.