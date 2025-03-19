President Emomali Rahmon Briefed On Growth Of Rare Plants In “Green Country”
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM
DUSHANBE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe city, Rustam Emomali, visited the nursery of rare plants, flowers and shrubs of the Limited Liability Company “Green Country”.
It was reported that the area of the enterprise is 45 hectares, and more than 100 species of rare flowers and shrubs and 40 species of ornamental tree seedlings, the seeds of which were brought from within the country and abroad, are planted and grown on the recommendation of scientists.
The purpose of organizing work on the enterprise is to adapt the varieties and types of flowers, shrubs and tree seedlings to the climate of Tajikistan. This is why experienced specialists have developed the methods of their planting and growing.
The Head of State was informed that a greenhouse has been built on an area of 2 hectares and 20.5 percent of the land in the floriculture farm with the installation of modern technology. In the greenhouse, seedlings of heat-loving trees, flowers and shrubs are grown and adapted to the climate of Tajikistan.
In the greenhouse, more than 100 species of flowers, shrubs and trees, including more than 500 thousand houseplants and 100 thousand perennial flowers, are planted and grown from seeds using modern and advanced world methods.
During the tour of the enterprise, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the activities of flower growers and the products of their labor, and directed the workers to expand this instructive experience, increase the number of specialists and floriculture institutions, including in other parts of the country.
President Emomali Rahmon had a cordial conversation with the workers and gave instructions to the officials of the sector to increase the area for growing decorative flowers and shrubs and establish floriculture greenhouses.
The Head of State instructed the heads of cultural and entertainment centers and parks of the capital to effectively use the existing opportunities and favorable conditions of such nurseries to improve and green the parks and boulevards, streets and squares of the city of Dushanbe and its surrounding districts.
It should be noted that the adoption of the National Program “Green Country” of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2023-2027” and the “State Program for Greening the Republic of Tajikistan for the period up to 2040” also indicates that this policy is progressing successfully and that Tajikistan is taking solid steps towards using green energy and truly becoming a green country in the future.
Recent Stories
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..
Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women
More Stories From World
-
President Emomali Rahmon briefed on growth of rare plants in “Green Country”4 minutes ago
-
Tech firms fight to stem deepfake deluge14 minutes ago
-
Uganda: the quiet power in the eastern DRC conflict14 minutes ago
-
President of Republic meets Finance Minister, reiterates importance of self-reliance24 minutes ago
-
President al-Sharaa discusses enhancing bilateral relations with Emir of Qatar in a phone call24 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan leaders discuss strategic goals for future growth34 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyz FM meets with SCO secretary general34 minutes ago
-
Rwanda, DRC presidents hold surprise ceasefire talks in Qatar44 minutes ago
-
Rocked by Trump, EU seeks to kickstart defence push1 hour ago
-
Gaza civil defence says 13 killed in Israeli strikes overnight1 hour ago
-
Ecuador declares 'force majeure' emergency, cuts exports over oil spill2 hours ago
-
Clippers rally to beat Cavaliers, Warriors and Celtics win2 hours ago