President Erdogan warmly receives PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday warmly received Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at the Presidential Complex.

The prime minister arrived at the Presidential Complex to meet the Turkish president.

On the occasion, national anthems of the both countries were played and the prime minister inspected the guard of honour along with President Erdogan.

Later, both the leaders were introduced to the delegations of the two countries.