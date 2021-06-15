UrduPoint.com
President Expresses Condolence With Victims' Family Of Canada Terrorist Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:36 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi here on Tuesday visited the residence of bereaved family of Pakistani origin victims of the terrorist attack in Ontario, Canada, to express their condolence

The president expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family over the loss, a press release said.

The president and Begum Alvi offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

