President expresses condolence with victims' family of Canada terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi here on Tuesday visited the residence of bereaved family of Pakistani origin victims of the terrorist attack in Ontario, Canada, to express their condolence.

The president expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family over the loss, a press release said.

The president and Begum Alvi offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.