- President Fernandez Intends to Be 1st Man in Argentina to Receive Shot of Russian Vaccine
Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:47 PM
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez told reporters that he intended to be the first in the country to be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, he has no doubts about the quality of the drug
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020)
Earlier, he said that Argentina and Russia had signed a contract for the supply of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V, which will allow to vaccinate 10 million people in January-February 2021.
"In Argentina, many people doubt the abilities of Russian science .... But, to remove all doubts, I will be the first to get vaccinated with the vaccine when it arrives here, because I have no doubts about the quality of the vaccine ... I get vaccinated before anyone else, so that no one had fear," he said.