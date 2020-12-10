UrduPoint.com
President Fernandez Intends To Be 1st Man In Argentina To Receive Shot Of Russian Vaccine

President Fernandez Intends to Be 1st Man in Argentina to Receive Shot of Russian Vaccine

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez told reporters that he intended to be the first in the country to be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, he has no doubts about the quality of the drug.

Earlier, he said that Argentina and Russia had signed a contract for the supply of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V, which will allow to vaccinate 10 million people in January-February 2021.

"In Argentina, many people doubt the abilities of Russian science .... But, to remove all doubts, I will be the first to get vaccinated with the vaccine when it arrives here, because I have no doubts about the quality of the vaccine ... I get vaccinated before anyone else, so that no one had fear," he said.

