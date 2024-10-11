President for enhanced focus on regional connectivity, cultural cooperation

ASHGABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday addressed an international forum held here in the Turkmen capital, where he emphasised an enhanced focus on the promotion of regional connectivity as well as cultural and economic collaboration in the region.

The president, addressing the forum on "Interrelation of Times and Civilizations- Basis for Peace and Development" said that Pakistan and Turkmenistan shared a deep-rooted bond of brotherhood which was built on mutual respect and commonalities of faith and a shared vision for a better and peaceful future.

The event, held to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Faragi, a great Turkmen thinker, poet and philosopher, was also attended by several regional leaders.

President Zardari, who arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit, called Magtymguly Faragi a "towering figure" of Turkmen literature and a "beacon of spiritual enlightenment." The great Turkmen poet and Pakistan's national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal shared several commonalities in their poetry and thoughts on Sufism and nationalism, he added.

He lauded the Turkmen government and people for organizing the event to promote understanding of peace and dialogue among different cultures which also provided him an opportunity to interact with leaders of regional countries to help strengthen mutual friendship.

President Zardari said that his participation in the Forum reflected his country's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

He said Magtymguly Faragi was not only a poet but also an aspiration and symbol of the Turkmen people's love for their homeland.

"His works continue to resonate with us today providing guidance, inspiration and sense of unity," he said. Magtymguly Faragi was born in the times of great political and social unrest when the the Turkmen tribe was scattered and divided, yet despite this challenge, he dedicated his life to the dream of seeing Turkmen people united, the president added.

He expressed the hope that the discussions and deliberations in the Forum would not only honor the memories Magtymguly Faragi but also help explore new avenues for cultural collaboration.

The president also expressed his pleasure to meet Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and recalled his several meetings with Gurbanguly Mälikgulyýewiç Berdimuhamedow, father of the incumbent president.