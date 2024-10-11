President For Railroad Connectivity With Turkiye To Boost Trade, Economic Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ASHGABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday highlighted the need to improve railroad connectivity between Pakistan and Turkiye to boost trade and economic cooperation as well as people-to-people contacts.
In his meeting with the Speaker of Turkish Parliament, he called for further improving bilateral ties and exchanges of delegations to bring the two brotherly countries further closer.
President Asif Ali Zardari and the Speaker of Turkiye's Parliament, Numan Kurtulmus held a meeting in Ashgabat on the sidelines of the International Forum on "Interrelation of Times and Civilizations - Basis of Peace and Development".
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, were also present during the meeting.
During the meeting, the president said that Turkiye was a great and sincere friend of Pakistan and the Muslim World and had been taking principled positions on the issues faced by the Muslim Ummah as well as raising its voice against injustice.
The meeting expressed concern over the grave humanitarian situation in Palestine and Lebanon where Israel was killing innocent people. It was emphasized that the Muslim World needed to make sincere and serious efforts to address the challenges being faced by the Ummah.
President Zardari said that Turkiye was on its way to becoming an economic power and expressed his best wishes for the success and prosperity of Turkiye.
