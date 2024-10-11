Open Menu

President For Railroad Connectivity With Turkiye To Boost Trade, Economic Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

President for railroad connectivity with Turkiye to boost trade, economic cooperation

ASHGABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday highlighted the need to improve railroad connectivity between Pakistan and Turkiye to boost trade and economic cooperation as well as people-to-people contacts.

In his meeting with the Speaker of Turkish Parliament, he called for further improving bilateral ties and exchanges of delegations to bring the two brotherly countries further closer.

President Asif Ali Zardari and the Speaker of Turkiye's Parliament, Numan Kurtulmus held a meeting in Ashgabat on the sidelines of the International Forum on "Interrelation of Times and Civilizations - Basis of Peace and Development".

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, the president said that Turkiye was a great and sincere friend of Pakistan and the Muslim World and had been taking principled positions on the issues faced by the Muslim Ummah as well as raising its voice against injustice.

The meeting expressed concern over the grave humanitarian situation in Palestine and Lebanon where Israel was killing innocent people. It was emphasized that the Muslim World needed to make sincere and serious efforts to address the challenges being faced by the Ummah.

President Zardari said that Turkiye was on its way to becoming an economic power and expressed his best wishes for the success and prosperity of Turkiye.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Chief Minister World Israel Palestine Parliament Ishaq Dar Numan Ashgabat Lebanon Sarfraz Ahmed Muslim Best

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

3 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

4 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

4 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

4 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

4 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

5 hours ago
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

5 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

5 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

5 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From World