President For Research Bodies' Linkages To Produce Quality Research Work

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:03 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday underlined the importance of linkages amongst research institutions to produce quality research work in the country from which the civil servant could benefit for better public service delivery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday underlined the importance of linkages amongst research institutions to produce quality research work in the country from which the civil servant could benefit for better public service delivery.

The President was chairing 15th meeting of the board of Governors of National school of Public Policy (NSPP) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The President said that civil bureaucracy of any country has an important role to play in improving the governance and implementation structure that led to socio-economic development of the country.

Therefore, he emphasized the importance of in-service training courses for the better public service delivery, which, he added was the Primary duty of a civil servant.

The President said on job training courses would not only improve the competence of the civil servants, but also enhance their professional knowledge and broaden their vision.

He underlined the need for exploring the possibilities to have cooperation with other international training institutions to improve the knowledge and training base of NSPP.

He also appreciated that the National School of Public Policy was striving hard to improve the capacity and vision of civil bureaucracy in the country.

Various items of the agenda came under discussion and numbers of decisions were made to make NSPP, a vibrant institution for on-job training place for civil servants that could equip them with modern techniques and knowledge to improve their institutional decision-making ability.

The Board reviewed the implementation status of the decisions taken during the previous meeting.

Rector of NSPP, Azmat Ali Ranjha briefed the meeting about the functioning of NSPP.

He said, "National School of Public Policy (NSPP) is a premier institution for public policy in Pakistan.Established under an Ordinance, NSPP was created by merger of Pakistan Administrative Staff College, all National Institutes of Public Administration in Pakistan. There is an independent Board of Governors, headed by the President of Pakistan as its Chairman to run the affairs of the NSPP".

Under the umbrella of National School of Public Policy, in service training at various levels was imparted at its integral and constituent units.

This progressive training structure afforded opportunity to trainees to gradually develop their capabilities from tactical to strategic levels.

The constituent units of NSPP include National Institute of Management (NIM) in Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi and Islamabad.

The erstwhile National Institutes of Public Administration (NIPAs) in Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi, as per decision in the third meeting of the Board of Governors, had been renamed as National Institute of Management (NIM) from 2006.

