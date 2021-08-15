President Ghani Flees Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) took control of all key Afghan provinces, border crossings and surrounded the capital city of Kabul.

The militants are said to be holding negotiations with the government on the peaceful transition of power. During the talks, Ghani reportedly agreed to step down.