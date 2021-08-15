UrduPoint.com

President Ghani Remains In Afghanistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani did not flee the country, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing a source.

Ghani reportedly spent most of the morning in the garden of the presidential palace in Kabul with his wife.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) arrived at the palace to hold talks with the government on the peaceful transition of power.

Media reported that Ghani held emergency talks with Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and senior NATO officials on the critical situation in the country.

More Stories From World

