President Hassan Rouhani: Iran still ready for talks if US lifts sanctions

Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran is still ready for nuclear talks on condition the United States first lifts "unlawful" sanctions.

"If they are prepared to put aside the sanctions, we are ready to talk and negotiate, even at the level of heads of the 5+1 countries," Rouhani said in remarks aired live on state television.

Rouhani has long demanded the lifting of US sanctions for Iran's return to talks under the auspices of the so-called P5+1 that reached a 2015 nuclear deal -- the five veto-wielding permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany.