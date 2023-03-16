President Herzog Claims Israel at Brink of Civil War Over Judicial Reform

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Israeli President Issac Herzog warned the nation on Wednesday that the threat of a civil war over a judicial reform pushed by the far-right government was more real than ever.

"Those who think that a real civil war, with lives lost, is a line that we will not cross have no idea," he said in a televised address, adding the abyss was within reach.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to curtail the Supreme Court's power to review and strike down laws that it rules to be unconstitutional.

Herzog unveiled a compromise text on Wednesday, called the "People's Initiative," in an effort to balance out expectations of the government and the opposition. Cabinet secretary Yossi Fuchs responded by calling the proposal one-sided and not truly an outline agreed on by any party in the coalition.