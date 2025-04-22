Open Menu

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-China Strategic Partnership Is Being Enriched With New Positive Content

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 06:57 PM

“I am glad that Azerbaijani-Chinese relations, based on ancient history and good traditions, are developing in an upward direction and our strategic partnership is enriched with new positive content,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his exclusive interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency

The head of state noted that active dialogue, mutual respect and trust, developed on the basis of personal meetings, telephone conversations and exchanges of letters, are playing a valuable role in deepening bilateral relations.

