President Issoufou awards OIC Secretary-General Niger’s Highest Honor

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th March, 2021) His Excellency Mohamadou Issoufou, President of the Republic of Niger, Chair of the current session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), awarded, on 29 March 2021 in Niamey, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, the highest national honor decoration in the Republic of Niger, for his efforts in leading the OIC, his service to the causes of the Muslim world and his role in supporting OIC African Member States.

The decoration ceremony took place during the current visit of the Secretary-General to the Republic of Niger.