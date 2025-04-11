President Kais Saied stresses convergence of Tunisian, Algerian visions

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) President Kais Saied reaffirmed Tunisia’s unwavering belief in a shared destiny with Algeria and its steadfast commitment to intensifying consultation, coordination, and alignment on regional and international issues—especially amid current global and regional challenges.

This came during a meeting held at the Carthage Palace with Algerian Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf.

The President of the Republic emphasised Tunisia’s dedication to strengthening the bonds of sincere and robust brotherhood between the two nations across various fields, including the development of border regions, boosting trade and economic exchange, promoting investment, and combating smuggling and irregular migration through a shared vision for a better future for both peoples.

He noted that Attaf’s visit, conducted as a special envoy of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, coincides with Tunisia’s commemoration of Martyrs' Day, further highlighting the deep historical, present, and future ties between the two countries, according to a statement from the presidency.

In a video published by the presidency, Ahmed Attaf stated that this visit reflects the shared commitment to reinforcing consultation and coordination between Tunisia and Algeria, adding, "This coordination has never ceased, because Tunisia and Algeria stand in the same trench."