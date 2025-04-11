Open Menu

President Kais Saied Stresses Convergence Of Tunisian, Algerian Visions

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 12:50 PM

President Kais Saied stresses convergence of Tunisian, Algerian visions

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) President Kais Saied reaffirmed Tunisia’s unwavering belief in a shared destiny with Algeria and its steadfast commitment to intensifying consultation, coordination, and alignment on regional and international issues—especially amid current global and regional challenges.

This came during a meeting held at the Carthage Palace with Algerian Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf.

The President of the Republic emphasised Tunisia’s dedication to strengthening the bonds of sincere and robust brotherhood between the two nations across various fields, including the development of border regions, boosting trade and economic exchange, promoting investment, and combating smuggling and irregular migration through a shared vision for a better future for both peoples.

He noted that Attaf’s visit, conducted as a special envoy of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, coincides with Tunisia’s commemoration of Martyrs' Day, further highlighting the deep historical, present, and future ties between the two countries, according to a statement from the presidency.

In a video published by the presidency, Ahmed Attaf stated that this visit reflects the shared commitment to reinforcing consultation and coordination between Tunisia and Algeria, adding, "This coordination has never ceased, because Tunisia and Algeria stand in the same trench."

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

8 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

8 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

10 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

11 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

11 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

12 hours ago

More Stories From World