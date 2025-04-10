Open Menu

President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev Holds Meeting In Connection With Change In Situation On World Markets

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 08:22 PM

ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Governor of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov and other officials to discuss the situation in economy caused by plunge in prices for energy resources and basic goods on ??? world markets due to tariff conflicts, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State tasked to finalize the action plan of the Government and local executive bodies amid financial and economic crisis in order to prevent a decline in growth rates and the volume of investments attracted.

The President emphasized that despite an extremely unfavorable conjuncture, the priorities of the country's economic development, including major infrastructure projects, digitalization and development of artificial intelligence, modernization of agriculture and transport and logistics, announced by him, will be implemented. The Head of State is expected to hold a special meeting on this issue next week.

