President Lukashenko Approves Terms of Putting Belarusian NPP Into Operation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved by his decree the terms of commissioning of both power units of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BelNPP), the national legal internet portal said in a statement.

"The terms of putting the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant into operation have been determined," it said.

"In line with the decree by the head of state dated November 30, 2020 No. 447, the following will be commissioned: the first unit of the Belarusian NPP - in 2021; the NPP [the second power unit] - in the first half of 2022," the statement said.

The Belarusian NPP is the largest Russian-Belarusian economic project; the general contractor for its construction is Atomstroyexport (part of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation).