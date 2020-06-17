UrduPoint.com
President Lukashenko Convinced Lithuania, Poland To Buy Electric Power From Belarusian NPP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 02:50 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Lithuania and Poland will buy electric power from the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

Lithuania says the Belarusian NPP is being built without observing safety standards. Its location is 50 kilometers from the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

The government of the Baltic republic has already decided that it will not purchase electricity from the station. In June, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland supported Lithuania in its complaints about the Belarusian NPP.

"They will buy this electricity [generated by the NPP]. The Lithuanians, who complain... and the Poles, until they build their two stations... they will buy, the main thing is ... to offer them a normal price," Lukashenko said during a working trip to the Grodno Region.

