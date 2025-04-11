Open Menu

President Lukashenko Hosts Dinner In Honour Of Nawaz Sharif, PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 01:20 AM

President Lukashenko hosts dinner in honour of Nawaz Sharif, PM

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Thursday hosted a dinner at his farm house here in honour of President Pakistan Muslim League(N) Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar attended the dinner.

President Lukashenko expressed extraordinary warmth for prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister thanked President Lukashenko for the warm welcome and hospitality.

