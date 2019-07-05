President Maduro Announces Military Drills in Venezuela on July 24

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Friday new military exercises in the country to be held on July 24

"The drills will be held on July 24 in honor of our Liberator Simon Bolivar and the anniversary of the creation of our Bolivarian fleet to protect the Caribbean Sea, the Venezuelan shores and borders," Maduro said during a military parade celebrating the 208th anniversary of Venezuelan independence.

According to the president, it will be a civil-military exercise to test plans for the national defense of the country, the protection of its seas, rivers and borders.