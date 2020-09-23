President Maduro Condemns US Sanctions Against Five Venezuelan Oppositionists

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Venezuela condemns US sanctions against five Venezuelan citizens who are leaders and representatives of the country's opposition, President Nicolas Maduro said.

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice Tuesday that the United States had imposed sanctions on five Venezuelan individuals. The Treasury Department said they were current or former members of the Venezuelan government who had colluded with Maduro in a scheme to manipulate the parliamentary elections in December 2020 and to undermine any credible opposition challenge to the government.

"When the country is in the election campaign, they [the United States] are in a state of war. Today... illegal measures were taken against five leaders of the Venezuelan opposition, who are candidates for National Assembly lawmakers," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on Twitter.

"The group that runs the United States like a mafia with threats, blackmail, aggression, uses power to impose sanctions. I express my extreme condemnation of the latest sanctions against legitimate leaders and representatives of the Venezuelan opposition," he said.