President Maduro Imposes Nationwide Quarantine in Venezuela Due to Novel Coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared quarantine throughout the country to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Partial quarantine in seven states has been on in Venezuela since Sunday.

"The entire country, 23 states and the metropolitan area, everything is under collective quarantine! The measure is tough and necessary," Maduro said in an address to citizens broadcast on his Twitter.

The president said there were new cases of COVID-19 in Venezuela. Over the past 24 hours, tests have revealed 16 new patients, the total number of infected people has reached 33.