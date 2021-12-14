UrduPoint.com

President Moon Jae-in Urges Support For South Korea's 2030 World Expo Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:17 PM

President Moon Jae-in Urges Support for South Korea's 2030 World Expo Bid

South Korea has reached out to the international community seeking support for its candidacy to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan, President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) South Korea has reached out to the international community seeking support for its candidacy to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan, President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday.

"I would like to ask for a strong support from delegations so that great transformation of our world and navigation towards better future can begin in Busan in 2030," Jae-in said in a video address at the meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

Five countries are competing for the right to host the 2030 World Expo: Russia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia. Asia's fourth-largest economy wants to host the event from May to October 2030 under the slogan "Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future."

The 2020 World Expo in Dubai was postponed last year due to the pandemic. It opened on October 1 and will continue until March 31, 2022.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Dubai Busan Italy South Korea Saudi Arabia March May October 2020 Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates Paperworld Middle E ..

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates Paperworld Middle East

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court rejects bail plea of housing society ..

Supreme Court rejects bail plea of housing society fraud accused

2 minutes ago
 Japan Regards Visa-Free Exchange Program With Russ ..

Japan Regards Visa-Free Exchange Program With Russia Highly Significant - Foreig ..

2 minutes ago
 ICCI, PNRA to collaborate for radioactive sources ..

ICCI, PNRA to collaborate for radioactive sources free products, commodities

2 minutes ago
 PGF enhances prize money to Rs 2.5 million for 4th ..

PGF enhances prize money to Rs 2.5 million for 4th Jinnah Development Golf Tour

2 minutes ago
 Govt expediting its efforts to promote tourism: SA ..

Govt expediting its efforts to promote tourism: SACM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.