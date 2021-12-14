(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) South Korea has reached out to the international community seeking support for its candidacy to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan, President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday.

"I would like to ask for a strong support from delegations so that great transformation of our world and navigation towards better future can begin in Busan in 2030," Jae-in said in a video address at the meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

Five countries are competing for the right to host the 2030 World Expo: Russia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia. Asia's fourth-largest economy wants to host the event from May to October 2030 under the slogan "Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future."

The 2020 World Expo in Dubai was postponed last year due to the pandemic. It opened on October 1 and will continue until March 31, 2022.