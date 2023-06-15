MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Thursday that it is necessary to accelerate the process of the country's accession to BRICS.

"It is necessary that we accelerate the process and we become part of BRICS," Tebboune said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is also necessary to work on reducing the dependence on the Dollar and the euro, the Algerian leader added.