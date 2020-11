President of Armenia Appoints Vagharshak Harutiunyan New Minister of Defense

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) President of Armenia Armen Sargsyan appointed Vagharshak Harutiunyan, an adviser to the prime minister, a new defense minister, the press service of Armenian leader said Friday.

Another presidential decree confirmed the resignation of David Tonoyan as defense minister.

Harutiunyan, served as defense minister from 1999-2000.