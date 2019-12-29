UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Armenia Undergoes Surgery Abroad - Press Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 04:40 AM

President of Armenia Undergoes Surgery Abroad - Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has undergone surgery abroad and will be recovering during the next few days, his press services said in a statement on Saturday.

"President Armen Sarkissian has undergone surgery in a foreign country and for the next few days will remain in the recovery phase," the statement read.

The press service has not specified neither the nature of surgery, nor where exactly the president received medical treatment and whether he will spend the recovery period there or at home.

Recent Stories

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

5 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, attend finals of Sheikh ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders greet Pope Tawadros II on Christmas

5 hours ago

Lebanese protest at new Prime Minister's home, dem ..

5 hours ago

Israel razed and seized 617 Palestinian structures ..

5 hours ago

Children drawing workshop from Jan 1st at Alhamra ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.