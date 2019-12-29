President of Armenia Undergoes Surgery Abroad - Press Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has undergone surgery abroad and will be recovering during the next few days, his press services said in a statement on Saturday.

"President Armen Sarkissian has undergone surgery in a foreign country and for the next few days will remain in the recovery phase," the statement read.

The press service has not specified neither the nature of surgery, nor where exactly the president received medical treatment and whether he will spend the recovery period there or at home.