President Of Azerbaijan Says Too Early To Speak Of Peacekeepers Entering Karabakh

4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:21 PM

President of Azerbaijan Says Too Early to Speak of Peacekeepers Entering Karabakh

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Friday it was too early to speak of peacekeepers entering the Karabakh region, where Baku and Yerevan are locked in conflict

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Friday it was too early to speak of peacekeepers entering the Karabakh region, where Baku and Yerevan are locked in conflict.

"The administration of the Russian president has justly remarked that the issue must be decided with the agreement of both sides.

As I have repeatedly said, the basic principles include an item on peacekeepers. But at the very last stage. After the territory has been de-occupied, after refugees have returned. Today, it is too early to speak about that," Aliyev said in an interview with the Turkish broadcaster A Haber.

