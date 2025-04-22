Open Menu

President Of Azerbaijan: We Are Expanding Cooperation With China Within Framework Of BRI

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 06:57 PM

President of Azerbaijan: We are expanding cooperation with China within framework of BRI

We are expanding our cooperation with China within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative. Significant progress has already been made in this direction,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his exclusive interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) “We are expanding our cooperation with China within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative. Significant progress has already been made in this direction,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his exclusive interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency.

“Leveraging its advantageous geographical location, Azerbaijan continues to extensively develop international transport corridors, create modern infrastructure and invest additional funds in increasing their capacity in response to the sharp increase in cargo traffic through our territory,” added the President.

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector ..

Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector in wheat procurement

6 minutes ago
 Karachi King's Aamir fined for violation

Karachi King's Aamir fined for violation

6 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar

6 minutes ago
 Ahsan urges ASEAN-Pakistan ‘Dynamic Technology A ..

Ahsan urges ASEAN-Pakistan ‘Dynamic Technology Alliance’ to drive inclusive ..

6 minutes ago
 Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

3 hours ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

3 hours ago
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

4 hours ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

4 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

6 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

6 hours ago
 HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

6 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets global leaders, discusses macroeco ..

Aurangzeb meets global leaders, discusses macroeconomic strategy, climate resili ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World