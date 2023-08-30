Open Menu

President Of Benin To Visit China

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 07:02 PM

President of Benin to visit China

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Benin Patrice Athanase Guillaume Talon will pay a state visit to China from August 31 to September 3

BEIING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Benin Patrice Athanase Guillaume Talon will pay a state visit to China from August 31 to September 3.

In response to a question concerning the visit, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that China and Benin enjoy long-standing and profound friendship. The two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations last year.

Over the course of more than half a century, China and Benin have treated each other with sincerity and friendship. The bilateral relationship is a fine example of equality, mutual respect and mutual trust between developing countries, the spokesperson noted.

In recent years, thanks to the personal commitment and guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Talon, the China-Benin relations have maintained a good momentum of growth, with deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various sectors and close communication and coordination in regional and international affairs, the spokesperson said.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping will hold a welcome ceremony and a welcome banquet for President Talon, and the two heads of state will hold talks. Premier Li Qiang and Chairman Zhao Leji will meet with President Talon respectively. President Talon will also attend the Global Trade in Services Summit, the spokesperson said.

"We are confident that this visit will provide new impetus for the friendly cooperation between our two countries in various sectors and bring the bilateral relationship to a new height," the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Century China Fine Visit Benin August September From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with ..

Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with LALIGA

16 minutes ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow i ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

16 minutes ago
 Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with ..

Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with 30 days

18 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sa ..

Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sajid

18 minutes ago
 FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to ..

Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to poaching: Experts

17 minutes ago
Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, ..

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, scoring 342-6 against Nepal

26 minutes ago
 Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Ki ..

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

34 minutes ago
 Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

34 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes significance of war games in validat ..

PM emphasizes significance of war games in validating naval war plans

34 minutes ago
 Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug traffic ..

Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking arrested

34 minutes ago
 DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting envi ..

DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting environment

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World