Open Menu

President Of Chad Receives Vice Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 07:40 PM

President of Chad receives Vice Foreign Minister

Amdjarass, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) President of the Republic of Chad Lt Gen Mahamat Idriss Déby received on Friday Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji, during his official visit to Chad.

Elkhereiji conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the president, as well as their wishes for further progress, prosperity, and development.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations and the latest international developments.

The reception was attended by Chad's Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, Chadians Abroad and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul, and Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jafar.

Recent Stories

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

4 minutes ago
 Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

8 minutes ago
 Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

13 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

23 minutes ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

28 minutes ago
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

1 hour ago
 DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' program ..

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..

2 hours ago
 EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

2 hours ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

2 hours ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World