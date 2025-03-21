President Of Chad Receives Vice Foreign Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Amdjarass, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) President of the Republic of Chad Lt Gen Mahamat Idriss Déby received on Friday Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji, during his official visit to Chad.
Elkhereiji conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the president, as well as their wishes for further progress, prosperity, and development.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations and the latest international developments.
The reception was attended by Chad's Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, Chadians Abroad and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul, and Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jafar.
