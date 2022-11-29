UrduPoint.com

President Of Cyprus Says Corruption Claims Against Him Will Be Investigated

Published November 29, 2022

President of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades said on Tuesday that the relevant authorities cannot leave uninvestigated the allegations about his involvement in corruption or criminal offenses

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) President of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades said on Tuesday that the relevant authorities cannot leave uninvestigated the allegations about his involvement in corruption or criminal offenses,

On Tuesday, Anastasiades asked the anti-corruption authority to investigate as a priority allegations made about him in three books by renowned journalist Makarios Drousiotis.

"I have already sent a letter which instructs, invoking the articles provided for in the law for the establishment of the anti-corruption authority, that the latter now gets involved because it is not possible for anyone to make allegations which show the president as being involved in acts of corruption or even criminally punishable and to remain without attention from the relevant bodies," Anastasiades said.

Anastasiades is the main character of Drousiotis' books, which were published from 2020 to 2022. Their subject matter covers the allegedly corrupt system of government in Cyprus and the involvement of politicians and lawyers in money laundering, bribes and surveillance.

