President of Deutsche Bundesbank Expects Annual Inflation in Germany to Reach 6% in 2022

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Average annual inflation in Germany may jump to 6% in 2022, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank Joachim Nagel said on Thursday.

"We expect the average annual inflation reaching 6% in 2022. And that is certainly too much," Nagel told German ARD broadcaster.

He also claimed that the issue raised widespread concern, since rising prices are hitting the low- and middle-income population the most, therefore high-level inflation must be prevented. Further increases in energy prices would damage the real economy, Nagel added.

The German Federal Statistical Office revealed that, according to preliminary estimates, annual inflation in the country has accelerated to a record 7.3% from 5.1% a month earlier.