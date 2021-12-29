President of Ecuador Plans to Visit Russia in April 2022 - Ambassador

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso plans to visit Russia in April 2022, the Latin American country's ambassador in Moscow, Juan Fernando Holguin, has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso plans to visit Russia in April 2022, the Latin American country's ambassador in Moscow, Juan Fernando Holguin, has told Sputnik.

"The visit of the president is planned for April next year. Now preparations are underway for this process. There are only four months left," the diplomat said.