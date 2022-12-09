President of Egypt Meets with his Tunisian Counterpart

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met today with President of the Republic of Tunisia Kais Saied, on the sidelines of the Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development which is being hosted by Riyadh.

RIYADH, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met today with President of the Republic of Tunisia Kais Saied, on the sidelines of the Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development which is being hosted by Riyadh.

In a statement, Official Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Ambassador Bassam Rady said that the meeting dealt with ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Egypt and Tunisia in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international files of common interest.