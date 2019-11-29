UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Equatorial Guinea Calls For Eco-Friendly Energy Policy During Gas Forum

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

President of Equatorial Guinea Calls for Eco-Friendly Energy Policy During Gas Forum

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the president of Equatorial Guinea, opened on Friday the Gas Exporting Countries Forum leaders' summit, saying that its main task was to outline a policy for the eco-friendly use of natural gas

MALABO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the president of Equatorial Guinea, opened on Friday the Gas Exporting Countries Forum leaders' summit, saying that its main task was to outline a policy for the eco-friendly use of natural gas.

"Respected representatives of member states, we face the complicated task of defining the future policy of rational exploitation and export of gas together with the protection of the environment and common good, because gas is recognized as a clean energy [source], allowing [us] to satisfy our needs and facilitate our peoples' welfare," the president said in his opening speech.

The forum is an international organization that unites the world's leading gas suppliers, including Russia, Venezuela, Qatar and Iran. It was created to strengthen cooperation and facilitate experience exchange. The GECF members possess 71 percent of the known gas reserves.

The 5th GECF Summit of Heads of State and Government is being hosted by Equatorial Guinea's capital, Malabo.

Related Topics

World Exchange Iran Russia Qatar Malabo Equatorial Guinea Venezuela Gas Government

Recent Stories

AFPGMI delegation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

58 seconds ago

UK Police Gun Down Man on London Bridge - Reports

59 seconds ago

Police say 'incident' on London Bridge after repor ..

1 minute ago

777 drug-peddlers arrested in Lahore

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang holds open court

1 minute ago

Chief Secretary calls on Chief Minister Punjab

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.