President of Equatorial Guinea Calls for Eco-Friendly Energy Policy During Gas Forum

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the president of Equatorial Guinea, opened on Friday the Gas Exporting Countries Forum leaders' summit, saying that its main task was to outline a policy for the eco-friendly use of natural gas

MALABO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the president of Equatorial Guinea , opened on Friday the Gas Exporting Countries Forum leaders' summit, saying that its main task was to outline a policy for the eco-friendly use of natural gas

"Respected representatives of member states, we face the complicated task of defining the future policy of rational exploitation and export of gas together with the protection of the environment and common good, because gas is recognized as a clean energy [source], allowing [us] to satisfy our needs and facilitate our peoples' welfare," the president said in his opening speech.

The forum is an international organization that unites the world's leading gas suppliers, including Russia, Venezuela, Qatar and Iran. It was created to strengthen cooperation and facilitate experience exchange. The GECF members possess 71 percent of the known gas reserves.

The 5th GECF Summit of Heads of State and Government is being hosted by Equatorial Guinea's capital, Malabo.