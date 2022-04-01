President of European Parliament Says Heading for Kiev

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola said that she was heading for the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

"On my way to Kyiv (also known as Kiev)," Metsola wrote on her Twitter page.

Further details of the visit remain unknown.

Earlier this week, Russia announced that it would drastically scale down its military activities in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions.