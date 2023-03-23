(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto signed a law on the country's accession to NATO during a meeting of the government on Thursday, as broadcast by national media.

The Finnish parliament approved the bill on Wednesday.

Niinisto's signing has finalized the ratification of the country's application to the alliance at the national level.

Budapest and Ankara have signaled readiness to ratify Finland's bid. Earlier in March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country's parliament had started the process of ratification of Finland's NATO membership bid. The protocol on Finland's NATO accession, signed by Erdogan, has been submitted to the Presidency of the Turkish parliament.