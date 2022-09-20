President of French National Assembly to Visit Ukraine, Poland Next Week - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The president of the French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, will go to Ukraine and Poland next week, the Europe 1 radio station reported on Tuesday, citing a parliamentary source.

According to the source, Braun-Pivet will lead a delegation of five lawmakers that will visit reconstruction zones from September 26-30, as well as places which host refugees.

The delegation includes, in particular, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, Jean-Louis Bourlanges, as well as the head of the national defense committee, Thomas Gassilloud.

The visit's program is in development, but it is not excluded that the delegates will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to the report.