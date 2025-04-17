President of Georgia holds meeting in Azerbaijan’s Parliament

A delegation led by Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Milli Majlis on April 16

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A delegation led by Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Milli Majlis on April 16.

President Kavelashvili began his visit with a tour of the plenary session hall of the parliament, followed by a visit to the Heydar Aliyev Memorial Hall, where he viewed the exhibits and signed the Guest Book. An expanded meeting between the two sides took place afterward.

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, described President Kavelashvili’s first foreign visit as President to Azerbaijan as a reflection of the friendship and brotherhood between the two nations. She noted that the visit is also a testament to the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia and expressed confidence that it would further strengthen and expand bilateral relations.

Highlighting the strong parliamentary relations between the two countries, Gafarova emphasized the role of the interparliamentary friendship groups in fostering cooperation. She also underscored the importance of collaboration between parliamentary committees and commended the close cooperation between the two countries’ deputies within international parliamentary organizations. She added that, given the biased approaches of certain international organizations towards both countries, parliamentary collaboration at the international level is especially crucial.

President Kavelashvili expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and stressed the significance of his first foreign visit as President to Azerbaijan. He shared his impressions of earlier meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, noting that these discussions were beneficial in deepening bilateral ties. He emphasized that the Georgia-Azerbaijan relationship and strategic partnership serve as a model for other countries.

The Georgian President also praised the high level of parliamentary relations between the two nations and highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits in this regard.

Both sides agreed on the importance of strengthening ties between the youth of both countries for future cooperation.

President Kavelashvili welcomed the agreement on the text of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing hope for its swift signing, which would contribute to regional stability.

The President of Georgia also emphasized the vast potential of the South Caucasus region and the importance of utilizing this potential efficiently.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other mutual topics.