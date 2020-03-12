UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Guyana Says First Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Country

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

President of Guyana Says First Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) President of Guyana David Granger said that the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been confirmed in the country, with the patient having died.

"Guyanese, it is my sad duty to announce Guyana confirmed its first imported case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Georgetown on Wednesday, 11th March 2020," the president said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The victim was a 52-year-old woman, who had arrived in Guyana from the United States on March 5 and died on Wednesday, according to Granger. The woman also suffered from uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension, along with the coronavirus disease.

"Measures are being taken to prevent the risk of community spread. These measures include: dispatch of a health team to the home of the deceased for assessment and initiation of public health prevention measures; identification and contact tracing for all possible exposed persons; meeting of Ministry officials with members of staff at the hospital; and implementation of necessary interventions," the president said.

He also called on citizens of Guyana to refrain from public gatherings.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. More than 126,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, with over 4,600 having died and 68,000 recovered.

On Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterized as a pandemic.

Related Topics

World China Died Georgetown Wuhan David United States Guyana March December Women 2019 2020 All From Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

9 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

10 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.