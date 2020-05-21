UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Haiti Prolongs State Of Emergency Over COVID-19 Pandemic For 2 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:10 AM

President of Haiti Prolongs State of Emergency Over COVID-19 Pandemic for 2 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) President of Haiti Jovenel Moise decided to prolong the state of emergency in the health care system imposed over the COVID-19 pandemic for the next two months.

"I have just chaired the emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The government decided to resume the state of emergency in the health care system for two months, as well as make wearing face masks in public places mandatory and introduce sanctions [over violations of this rule]," the president wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 328,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Haiti has confirmed 596 coronavirus cases so far, with 22 fatalities and 21 recoveries.

Related Topics

World Twitter Haiti March Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

6 hours ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

7 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

7 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

7 hours ago

UN Mideast envoy urges Israel to abandon threat to ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.