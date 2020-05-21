President of Haiti Prolongs State of Emergency Over COVID-19 Pandemic for 2 Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) President of Haiti Jovenel Moise decided to prolong the state of emergency in the health care system imposed over the COVID-19 pandemic for the next two months.

"I have just chaired the emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The government decided to resume the state of emergency in the health care system for two months, as well as make wearing face masks in public places mandatory and introduce sanctions [over violations of this rule]," the president wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 328,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Haiti has confirmed 596 coronavirus cases so far, with 22 fatalities and 21 recoveries.