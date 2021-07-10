(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Haiti's Senate has issued a resolution declaring President of the Haitian Senate Joseph Lambert interim president following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, local media report.

The resolution was adopted on Friday and was supported by several Haitian opposition parties and organizations, Rezo Nodwes said.

According to Haiti's police, a group of 26 Colombians and two Americans shot President Moise in his home on Wednesday. The National Police said earlier on Friday that 17 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent suspected of participating in the assassination had been detained. In a later update, police said that another suspect, identified as Mendivelso Jaimes Gersain, a Colombian national, was also detained.