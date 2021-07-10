UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Haitian Senate Nominated Interim Leader After Moise's Assassination - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 07:50 AM

President of Haitian Senate Nominated Interim Leader After Moise's Assassination - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Haiti's Senate has issued a resolution declaring President of the Haitian Senate Joseph Lambert interim president following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, local media report.

The resolution was adopted on Friday and was supported by several Haitian opposition parties and organizations, Rezo Nodwes said. Haiti's Senate, which currently consists of only a third of its members, said that Lambert would take a constitutional oath in parliament and would be installed in his functions immediately after that, to form a new government.

At the same time, a number of political parties in Haiti have signed a memorandum, saying that Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister by Moise two days before the assassination, should now head the government of national unity, Haiti24 reports.

Henry did not have time to form a new government, so Claude Joseph is now serving as interim prime minister since he was the incumbent at the time of Moise's assassination. Joseph is counting on the support of the international community to stay in power until presidential and legislative elections are held on September 26.

According to Haiti's police, a group of 26 Colombians and two Americans shot President Moise in his home on Wednesday. The National Police said earlier on Friday that 17 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent suspected of participating in the assassination had been detained. In a later update, police said that another suspect, identified as Mendivelso Jaimes Gersain, a Colombian national, was also detained.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Prime Minister Police Parliament Same Haiti September Media Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

8 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

7 hours ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

7 hours ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

7 hours ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

7 hours ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.