President of Honduras Warns of 'Conspiracy' Against Her Government

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Honduran President Xiomara Castro says political figures who prepared the 2009 coup in the country were left unpunished and are now trying to destabilize the current government.

"You have to understand that there is a conspiracy that is being formed here, this has to be made clear to the Honduran people. Let's just look at the political figures who are coming out, the same ones that contributed to the coup d'etat in 2009," Castro told journalists on Friday.

The president added that, since the coup against her husband, Manuel Zelaya, went unpunished, the same political figures are now trying to destabilize the government elected by the Honduran people.

"Respect for the law should be fundamental for all Hondurans," Castro said, adding that those who voice "a few phrases to generate destabilization should be called to justice for treason against the homeland.

In June 2009, president Manuel Zelaya was overthrown in a coup in Honduras. Prior to the coup, Zelaya dismissed the country's top military leadership, which refused to ensure the holding of a referendum giving him the right to be elected for a second term. Zelaya was arrested and deported to Costa Rica, and accused of corruption and violating the constitution. Later, the ex-president returned to Honduras. His wife Xiomara Castro won the 2021 presidential election and took office in January of last year.