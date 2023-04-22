UrduPoint.com

President Of Honduras Warns Of 'Conspiracy' Against Her Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 08:40 AM

President of Honduras Warns of 'Conspiracy' Against Her Government

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Honduran President Xiomara Castro says political figures who prepared the 2009 coup in the country were left unpunished and are now trying to destabilize the current government.

"You have to understand that there is a conspiracy that is being formed here, this has to be made clear to the Honduran people. Let's just look at the political figures who are coming out, the same ones that contributed to the coup d'etat in 2009," Castro told journalists on Friday.

The president added that, since the coup against her husband, Manuel Zelaya, went unpunished, the same political figures are now trying to destabilize the government elected by the Honduran people.

"Respect for the law should be fundamental for all Hondurans," Castro said, adding that those who voice "a few phrases to generate destabilization should be called to justice for treason against the homeland.

"

In June 2009, president Manuel Zelaya was overthrown in a coup in Honduras. Prior to the coup, Zelaya dismissed the country's top military leadership, which refused to ensure the holding of a referendum giving him the right to be elected for a second term. Zelaya was arrested and deported to Costa Rica, and accused of corruption and violating the constitution. Later, the ex-president returned to Honduras. His wife Xiomara Castro won the 2021 presidential election and took office in January of last year.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Wife Castro Same Costa Rica Honduras January June All Government Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

10 hours ago
 ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges& ..

ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges&#039; liquidity last week

10 hours ago
 Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates ..

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates Eid Al Fitr with orphans, canc ..

10 hours ago
 Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

11 hours ago
 Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with ..

Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with Silicon Valley CEO

11 hours ago
 Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.