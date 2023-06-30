President of Iran Calls Burning of Quran in Sweden Insult to Humanity, Religions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The recent act of burning of Quran in Stockholm was an act of disrespect for all religions and humanity, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday.

On Wednesday, outside of Stockholm Central Mosque, an immigrant from Iraq tore out pages from Quran and set it on fire. This act coincided with the beginning of the Muslim festivity of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice). The people responsible for the protest got permission from Swedish police after a court ruled that prohibiting it would be seen as an attack on freedom of speech.

"You see what threats are being made against religion and religious values today, in European countries that claim freedom and respect for the opinions of others, to the most valuable divine book that has come for human guidance," Raisi said, commenting on the Quran burning incident.

according to his official website.

Raisi described the demonstration in Stockholm as an insult to both humanity and all religions and values.

"They are against freedom and want to impose the same tyranny of their votes and false opinions on humanity with the sign of freedom," the president said.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Swedish diplomat in Tehran to express its protest over the Quran burning incident. Morocco, in response to the act, recalled its ambassador in Sweden. Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other Muslim states condemned it and voiced their protests.