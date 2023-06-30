Open Menu

President Of Iran Calls Burning Of Quran In Sweden Insult To Humanity, Religions

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 10:00 PM

President of Iran Calls Burning of Quran in Sweden Insult to Humanity, Religions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The recent act of burning of Quran in Stockholm was an act of disrespect for all religions and humanity, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday.

On Wednesday, outside of Stockholm Central Mosque, an immigrant from Iraq tore out pages from Quran and set it on fire. This act coincided with the beginning of the Muslim festivity of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice). The people responsible for the protest got permission from Swedish police after a court ruled that prohibiting it would be seen as an attack on freedom of speech.

"You see what threats are being made against religion and religious values today, in European countries that claim freedom and respect for the opinions of others, to the most valuable divine book that has come for human guidance," Raisi said, commenting on the Quran burning incident.

according to his official website.

Raisi described the demonstration in Stockholm as an insult to both humanity and all religions and values.

"They are against freedom and want to impose the same tyranny of their votes and false opinions on humanity with the sign of freedom," the president said.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Swedish diplomat in Tehran to express its protest over the Quran burning incident. Morocco, in response to the act, recalled its ambassador in Sweden. Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other Muslim states condemned it and voiced their protests.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Protest Police Iran Egypt Iraq Tehran Stockholm Same Saudi Arabia Sweden Morocco Mosque Muslim All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

9 minutes ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

24 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

13 hours ago
UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

22 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

23 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

23 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

23 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

24 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World