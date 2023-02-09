President of Islamic development bank meets secretary general of arab Red Crescent

The President of the Islamic Development Bank Dr Mohammed Al-Jasser met in Jeddah yesterday with the Secretary General of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, Dr Saleh bin Hamad Al-Tuwaijri

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):The President of the Islamic Development Bank Dr Mohammed Al-Jasser met in Jeddah yesterday with the Secretary General of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, Dr Saleh bin Hamad Al-Tuwaijri.

During the meeting they discussed cooperation between the two sides.