UrduPoint.com

President Of Islamic Development Bank Meets Secretary General Of Arab Red Crescent

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 08:07 PM

President of Islamic development bank meets secretary general of arab Red Crescent

The President of the Islamic Development Bank Dr Mohammed Al-Jasser met in Jeddah yesterday with the Secretary General of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, Dr Saleh bin Hamad Al-Tuwaijri

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):The President of the Islamic Development Bank Dr Mohammed Al-Jasser met in Jeddah yesterday with the Secretary General of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, Dr Saleh bin Hamad Al-Tuwaijri.

During the meeting they discussed cooperation between the two sides.

Related Topics

Jeddah Bank Arab

Recent Stories

White House Considers Restricting China's Access t ..

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

55 seconds ago
 Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road trigg ..

Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road triggers altercation, exchange of f ..

57 seconds ago
 Liquid Foreign Reserves stand at US$ 8,539.6 milli ..

Liquid Foreign Reserves stand at US$ 8,539.6 million

7 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Umm Yifee ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Umm Yifeenah Bridge

1 hour ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices in p ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices in plea against suspension of LG p ..

7 minutes ago
 MOL Pakistan holds Community Sports Gala for girls ..

MOL Pakistan holds Community Sports Gala for girls

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.