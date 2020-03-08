UrduPoint.com
President Of Italy's Piedmont Region Cirio Contracts Coronavirus - Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The president of Italy's northern region of Piedmont, Alberto Cirio, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, thus becoming a second top regional official infected with COVID-19, the Piedmont administration said in a statement released on Sunday.

In his Facebook video address, Cirio confirmed he had contracted the virus and urged all Italians to take the situation with coronavirus very seriously.

The politician added that he would continue to work despite being self-isolated. His colleagues and the administration staff will also be tested for COVID-19 in the coming days.

On Saturday, it became known that Italy's Democratic Party leader and president of Lazio region Nicola Zingaretti had also contracted the coronavirus disease.

Earlier on Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree on the restriction of movement in the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces of the country amid the outbreak.

Italy confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number to 5,883. In addition, the death toll climbed to 223 from 187 a day before.

