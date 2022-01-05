President of Kazakhstan Accepts Resignation of Government - Decree

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the resignation of the government, First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov was appointed acting prime minister.

The document instructs the members of the government to continue to fulfill their duties until the approval of the new cabinet.

Since February 25, 2019, the government of Kazakhstan was led by Askar Mamin.