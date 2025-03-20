Open Menu

President Of Kenya Receives Saudi Vice FM

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 09:05 PM

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto received Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Waleed Elkhereiji during his official visit to Kenya on Thursday.

At the outset of the meeting, the vice foreign minister conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to President Ruto, along with their hopes for Kenya’s continued progress and prosperity.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing key developments on the international stage. The reception was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Kenya Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Salman.

